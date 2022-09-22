Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $102.08

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.08, but opened at $105.00. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $99.88, with a volume of 51,489 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.