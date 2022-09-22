Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:CHW opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a current ratio of 34.78. The firm has a market cap of C$220.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.28.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 2.5710268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesswood Group

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at C$25,731,514.57.

About Chesswood Group

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.