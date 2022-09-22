Christian Damstra Purchases 158,000 Shares of Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) Stock

Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC – Get Rating) insider Christian Damstra purchased 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$24,490.00 ($17,125.87).

Damstra Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Damstra

Damstra Holdings Limited provides workplace management solutions to various industry segments in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. The company develops, sells, and implements integrated hardware and software-as-a-service solutions that enable industries to track, manage, and protect their staff, contractors, and organizations, as well as use to reduce the risks associated with workplace safety and regulatory compliance.

