Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,585. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

