Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.11

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.11 and last traded at $93.18, with a volume of 10502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.54.
Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Cincinnati Financial Company Profile
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
Further Reading
