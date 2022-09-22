Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 516,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.