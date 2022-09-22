CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.47

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 1378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 223,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

