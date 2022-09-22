Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.18. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

