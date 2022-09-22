Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.18. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
