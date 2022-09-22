Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $84.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

