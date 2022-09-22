Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $214,092.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,859.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00258693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.