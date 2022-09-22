Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44-3.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.2 %

COLM opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 411,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

