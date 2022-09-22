Community Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COMT)

Community Token (COMT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Community Token has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Community Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Community Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Community Token

Community Token’s genesis date was January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse. Community Token’s official website is www.communitymetaverse.space.

Community Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

