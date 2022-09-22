Comparing BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and RCI Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.96 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.30 RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 3.20 $30.34 million $4.01 16.79

Volatility and Risk

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -143.84% -16.38% -9.09% RCI Hospitality 15.02% 23.73% 11.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.16%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.42%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats BurgerFi International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

