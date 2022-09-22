Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys 59,914 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF accounts for 7.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 15.91% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth about $975,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,660. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

