Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.