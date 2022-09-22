Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,449 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 156,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 4,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

