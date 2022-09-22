Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October at the end of the most recent quarter.
Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Down 1.3 %
EOCT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.
