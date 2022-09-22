Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,992 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.28% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KAPR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

