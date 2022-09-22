Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. 1,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

