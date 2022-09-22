Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $6.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Compugen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.