Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.04

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.04 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 86.40 ($1.04). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 73,269 shares traded.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.05. The firm has a market cap of £61.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,112.50.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

