Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Conduent Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $768.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Conduent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 915.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

