Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Conduent Trading Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $768.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Insider Activity at Conduent
In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Conduent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 915.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
