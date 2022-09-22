Connectome Price Down 25% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $123,378.36 and approximately $446,175.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00538939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00898656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome’s genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

