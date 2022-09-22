Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.63 ($0.24). 95,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 166,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.45 million and a P/E ratio of 981.25.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.