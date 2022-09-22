ContentBox (BOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,412.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $684,000.00 and approximately $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00075213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

