Contentos Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.21 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $25.21 million and $3.27 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,050.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060471 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005775 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,496,584 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

