Convex Finance Price Down 5.2% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $305.44 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00024122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00544263 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,591,088 coins and its circulating supply is 67,683,254 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

