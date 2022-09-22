CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 394229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CONX by 259.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 933,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 673,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CONX by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 522,149 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CONX in the second quarter worth $4,448,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

