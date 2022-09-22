Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

COO traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,011. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $276.35 and a 52 week high of $444.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.40.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.