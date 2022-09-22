Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.58 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.17). 345,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 98,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Coral Products Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of £11.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.00.

Coral Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.