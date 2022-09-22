Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 4,898,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,050. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

