Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.55. 2,504,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

