Cordasco Financial Network Buys 37,500 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Peabody Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,379,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE BTU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.96. 4,467,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

