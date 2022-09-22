Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 31.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $42,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWB traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 929,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

