Cordasco Financial Network Has $135,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 94,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,232. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

