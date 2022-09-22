Cordasco Financial Network Has $211,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 6,756,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436,958. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

