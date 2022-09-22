Cordasco Financial Network Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,657,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,857. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

