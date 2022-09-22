Cordasco Financial Network Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.71. 1,608,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,449. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.