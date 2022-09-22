Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.94. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Coty’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Coty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

