Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.
Coty Price Performance
Shares of COTY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.94. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Coty’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Coty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coty Company Profile
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.
