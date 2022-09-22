Cowen Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Stem in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

STEM stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.33. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2,688.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Stem by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

