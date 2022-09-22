Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) CEO Acquires $18,300.00 in Stock

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Warbington purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CELZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Stories

