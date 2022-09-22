Credits (CS) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $49,854.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

