Credmark Price Hits $0.0053 (CMK)

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Credmark has a total market cap of $530,340.00 and approximately $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credmark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credmark has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credmark alerts:

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credmark Profile

Credmark launched on May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Credmark is credmark.com. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credmark

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credmark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credmark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credmark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credmark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.