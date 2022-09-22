Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45). Approximately 21,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 119,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.44).

Creightons Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.65. The firm has a market cap of £26.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Creightons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.