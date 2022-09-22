Crypto Kombat One Day Trading Volume Tops $188.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00018808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $36,172.62 and approximately $188.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00128332 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00610752 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
