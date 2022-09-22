CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

CSX Stock Down 2.0 %

CSX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 860,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,091,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

