Curio (CUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,286.48

Curio (CUR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Curio has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Curio coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $60,286.48 and $97.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005407 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,509.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00062422 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007234 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011000 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00063780 BTC.
About Curio
CUR is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
