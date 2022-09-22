Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.21). 1,324,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 560,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.20).

Custodian REIT Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.97 million and a P/E ratio of 344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Custodian REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Insider Activity at Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Malcolm Cooper bought 45,000 shares of Custodian REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

