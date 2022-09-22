Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.21). 1,324,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 560,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.20).
Custodian REIT Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.97 million and a P/E ratio of 344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Custodian REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.
Insider Activity at Custodian REIT
Custodian REIT Company Profile
Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.
See Also
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.