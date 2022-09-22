CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Price Performance
Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About CytRx
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
