Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.88. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

